Reynold Arthur Schenke, 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at his Leacock Township home. Last May Reynold celebrated 60 years of marriage with his wife, Mary Sue (Wilson) Schenke.
Born in Philadelphia, Reynold was the son of the late Reynold E. and Esther E. (Mancinelli) Schenke. Reynold graduated from Pequea Valley High School with the Class of 1957, and then completed his studies at Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute in 1959.
He was the owner of Schenke Tool Company, which his father started, and now his son is President. Reynold obtained several patents for his inventions, and he continued to work half days up until his passing.
Reynold served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves as an Engineman Second Class from 1960 to 1968, before his honorable discharge. Owning and enjoying a boat most of his life, Reynold and Sue had a home at the shore in a campground in Sea Isle City, NJ.
Reynold was a man of many interests and memberships. His memberships included the Kentucky Rifle Association, Muzzle Loaders Association, National Rifle Association, Red Rose Honor Guard, Lancaster County Petroglyphs, and Ressler Mill Foundation. Reynold’s array of interests included collecting musical instruments, cameras, watches, coins, antique guns, and Native American artifacts. He loved metal detecting. Reynold made a documentary for a showing of Strasburg called “To Cast a Shadow.”
For most of their married life, Reynold and Sue enjoyed travelling to many countries around the globe as well as much of the United States. They were members of First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, where they worshipped with a wonderful pastor and congregation.
Surviving Reynold in addition to his loving wife Sue, are their son, Michael, husband of Laurie; daughter Shelly, wife of Tad; grandchildren, Gregory, Nicholas, Sara, wife of Jonathan, Emily, and Alex; his brother, Robert, husband of the late Joanne; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Pat Hess; and many nieces and nephews, and many friends.
A celebration of Reynold’s life will take place 2 PM Tuesday, January 18th at First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, 101 S. Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA 17579. The family will greet guests immediately following the service.
Private interment with Military Honors will take place in Riverview Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to PA Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
To send online condolences, please visit BachmanSnyder.com