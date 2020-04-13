Reyes Manuel Vazquez, 73, of Lancaster, passed away at his home on April 6, 2020, following a long battle with cancer, with his loving family by his side. Born in Ponce, PR, he was the son of Ramona Torres and the late Ramon Vazquez, and the husband to Nereida Garcia.
Reyes was an avid fisherman and enjoyed going on trips to Virginia Beach and Florida to go salt water fishing. He also had a green thumb and enjoyed tending to the flowers and vegetables he grew in his garden, and sharing them with his neighbors.
Reyes had a large family that he cherished and adored, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He will be dearly missed by his wife of 51 years, Nereida, his children: Wanda Vazquez, Aracelis Rodriguez, and Reyes M. Vasquez, Jr., his 8 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 16 siblings. He is preceded in death by his father Ramon Vazquez.
Services will be private. Interment will be at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
