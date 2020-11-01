The Rev. Walter D. Carlson, 72, of Lancaster, died peacefully in his home on Reformation Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born in McKeesport, PA on February 17, 1948, to the late Walter V. and Nellie M. Carlson. He was married to Allison Carlson for 49 years, loving father of, Whitney Ryan (wife of Scott), of Keene, NH, and proud grandfather of, Mackenzie, Jackson, and Tessa. He is also survived by his sister, Estelle O'Brien, of Bethel Park, PA.
Pastor Carlson graduated from Thiel College in 1970 and the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Gettysburg. He was ordained into Word and Sacrament ministry by the Lutheran Church in America on June 9, 1974. He served parishes in Stoverstown, Lancaster, and Colebrook, all in Pennsylvania, was Chaplain at the Lutheran Home in York, and was the author of the book entitled, For the Church, One Holy, Catholic and Apostolic.
A private Memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 3131 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Eternal rest grant to him, O Lord, and let light perpetual shine on him. May he rest in peace.
