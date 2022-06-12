Reverend Ty Dennis Walker of Homestead Village, Lancaster, passed away peacefully at Lancaster General Hospital on June 3, 2022, at the age of 87 with his loving wife, Joy, at his side. Born Feb. 12, 1935, in Los Angeles, CA, he was the son of the late Tyrus Cobb and Edna Trammell Walker.
Denny was a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, and received his Master of Divinity degree from Princeton Theological Seminary. He served as pastor at the following churches: White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church, Newark, DE; Arlington Presbyterian Church, Arlington, VA; Second Presbyterian Church, Staunton, VA; Warm Springs Presbyterian Church, Warm Springs, VA; and as an interim pastor at English Presbyterian Church, Marietta, PA.
Denny's love of scripture, faith in Jesus Christ and love of family sustained him throughout his life. He was a member of Donegal Presbytery and active at Highland Presbyterian Church, serving as a Parish Associate for a period of time. During his life he volunteered for Church World Service and joined mission trips to Central and South America where he was delighted to use his Spanish language skills.
Denny's dad instilled in him a love of baseball. He played on school and college teams and helped establish SALSA (Spanish American Lancaster Sports Association), a baseball team for Hispanic youth in Lancaster. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles. Denny enjoyed bluegrass music and learned to play the harmonica at an early age, performing at Homestead Village with the Harmonicos. Throughout his journey with Alzheimer's, his gentle spirit still radiated through his blue-eyed twinkle and joyful laugh.
In addition to his wife, Denny is survived by his children: Rachel, wife of Adam Deery of Mattapoisett, MA; Sondra, wife of Dr. Andrew Minigutti of Dallas, TX; and Ty Walker of Portland, OR; Step-children: Cindy, wife of Richard Jeffes of Hatboro, PA; and Julie, wife of Dr. John Kennedy of Alexandria, VA; and a brother, Ronald Walker of Macomb, IL; Grandchildren: Sophia, Sean, and Ty Deery; Ageo, Julia, Reilly, and Jack Minigutti; Luke and Rose Jeffes; Aidan and Samantha Kennedy. He was predeceased by Suzanne Brunkow, his first wife, and Leslie Walker, his sister-in-law.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service on July 2, 2022, at 11 AM at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Please refer to www.DeBordSnyder.com for livestream link. Visitation will follow the service. Private interment will be in the Memorial Garden at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Highland Presbyterian Church, c/o the HighlandFund or Homestead Village, c/o the Endowment Fund, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA 17603.
