The Reverend Paul Edward Gordon, DD, of Loris, SC, died at age 92 on April 21, 2023. Born in West Chester, PA, on May 21, 1930, the only child of the late Paul M. and A. Elizabeth March Gordon, he was a graduate of West Chester High School, of what is now Cairn University, of what is now West Chester University, and of The Theological Seminary of Lincoln University.
He was pastor of Toughkenamon Presbyterian Church near Kennett Square and then, for nearly 35 years, was pastor of Lycoming Centre Presbyterian Church, Cogan Station. He was the first chaplain of the Long Community at Highland, Lancaster, where he served for 8 years. During his retirement he served in other chaplain and stated supply roles for a total of 25 years.
He is survived by five children, fourteen grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. His wife of forty-two years, Faith Anne (nee Pedrick), died in1997, and a daughter, Anne Gordon Kane, died in 2012.
A service of praise and worship will be held at Bellevue Presbyterian Church, Gap, PA, on May 20 at 11 a.m. with interment following in the family plot in Northwood Cemetery, Downingtown, PA.
