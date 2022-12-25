The Reverend Paul David Steiner, 85, of Brethren Village, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Paul was born in Wooster, OH, middle son of five boys of the late Edwin and Lulu Vance Steiner. He was the husband of the late Donna Forbes Steiner and the late Judy Steiner. He attended Ashland College graduating in 1963 and Ashland Theological Seminary in 1966, receiving a Masters in Theology and Doctorate in Ministry in 1973. He was ordained in May of 1966 at his home church in Smithville, OH. He pastored the Lanark Brethren Church in Lanark, IL for 10 years, Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, Union Bridge, MD for 20 years and Mountville Church of the Brethren, Mountville for 10 years. During these years he held the position of Moderator of the Brethren Church and served on various boards. With the Church of the Brethren, he served on the Committee for Interchurch Relations, as Moderator of Atlantic Northeast District, and numerous committees.
Beyond church activities, Paul served the community through more than fifty years as an active member of the local Lions Club, serving in numerous leadership capacities. Beginning in 1969, Paul also served as a trustee to the Ashland University Board of Trustees - both as an active trustee and an emeritus trustee. He enjoyed playing softball, including being a starting pitcher for much of his career. Having grown up on a farm, he was a prolific repairman of all kinds of machinery and even worked several years as a carpenter and home builder before hearing his calling and heading off to college and seminary.
Following retirement in 2007 and a move in 2013 to Brethren Village, he and Donna enjoyed the comforts of their cottage and an active social life. Paul was a member of Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren.
Paul is survived by his three sons and nine grandchildren: David Paul (Paula) and Aidan, Vienna, VA; Jonathan L. (Ellen) and Samuel, Edwin, Seth, Louisa, Christian and Sarah, Raleigh, NC and Ethan Greg (Patricia) and Jackson and Annabelle, Richfield, OH. Beyond his immediate family, he is survived by two brothers: Edwin Steiner, Florida and Ronald Steiner, Ohio. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter: Amy Lynn and two brothers: Charles Steiner and Donald Steiner.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, 777 South Mount Joy Street, Elizabethtown on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. with a fellowship reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to: the Rev. Paul D. Steiner Scholarship Fund, Ashland University, 401 College Avenue, Ashland, OH 44805 or online at: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/31167/donations/new?a=5882037. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com