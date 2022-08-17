Reverend Odessa Evelyn (Stewart) Coder, 83, of Lancaster, passed away at Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Aldine (Gates) Stewart.
Pastor Coder was the Founder and Lead Pastor of St. Paul Church of God in Christ. She graduated from the St. Joseph Hospital 1959 as Practical Nurse and OR Technician and in 1961 as a Psychiatric Nurse. She was a graduate of the Lancaster Bible College and also attended the Lancaster Theological Seminary. She was one of 27 women ordained by the late Bishop O.T. Jones, Jr. She served as lecturer for Black Ministries at Millersville University and instructor for the Lancaster Theological Seminary. She was given the Shero Award by Millersville University in 1997 and earned a Master of Divinity from the Liberty Bible Institute.
In 1990, Pastor Coder was appointed to the Women's Commission of Lancaster County, where she served for 3 years. She was a 1992 graduate of Leadership Lancaster. She received the District Award for Pastor of the Year in 1989 of the Coatesville District of the Churches of God in Christ. She was honored by the Eastern Baptist Seminary, as well as the National Association of Clergy Women on September 27, 1990. Pastor Coder has also served on the Special Missions Board for the Annual Festival Scholarship Benefit, which is a Special Board in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania of the Church of God in Christ. She was appointed as a State Adjutant by the late Bishop O.T. Jones and was also appointed a National Adjutant by the late Bishop H. Jenkins Bell, Chief Adjutant General of the National Churches of God in Christ in Memphis, TN.
Pastor Coder began serving with the Lancaster City Police Department in the Chaplaincy Program on February 28, 1997; she was sworn in by the Mayor and City Council as the First Female Minority in this role in the history of Lancaster City. In 2002, Pastor Coder was given the Pastor of the Year Award of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania of the Churches of God in Christ.
Besides a full pastorialship and numerous counseling duties, Pastor Coder also led the Minority Prison Ministry of Lancaster County for 14 years and had an accomplished Radio Ministry for 2 years. She has been honored for her ministry in Drug and Alcohol abuse. She also served as Chaplain of the Senior Citizens Center, served on the Board of Directors for the Fair Housing Commission, and served with the Urban League of Lancaster County.
Pastor Odessa Coder is survived by her son, Assistant Pastor Randall Coder (wife, Maribel); her grandchildren; Lee Cepeda-Coder, Randall I. Coder, Ryan S. Coder, Lucretia Stewart, and Dougquan Stewart; her great-grandchildren; Maximus "Leeler" Torres, Breana Torres, Eric Stewart, and Dougquan Stewart; her sister Earline Owens; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Douglas Stewart and brother, William Stewart. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Elsie Stewart and Mae Stewart for their care and special attention.
A Viewing will be held at St. Paul Church of God in Christ, 215 S Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 9:00 AM 11:00 AM. A Funeral Service led by Reverend Dr. Louis Butcher will immediately follow. Committal will take place at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul Church of God in Christ at the address above.
