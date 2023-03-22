Reverend Michael Scott "Mike" Miller, 62, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Donna D. Miller, with whom he shared 43 years of marriage.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Helen Appleton Miller of Holtwood, and the grandson of the late Charles and Thelma Miller.
Mike was a graduate of Penn Manor High School, class of 1978, where he earned the nickname "Mole". Mike earned an associate degree from Penn State University and then began his working career as a lawn care and landscaping professional, working for Lancaster Country Club and Tomlinson and Bomberger. He later owned and operated Tucquan Property Services, LLC. When Mike sensed the call to enter ministry, he attended Wesley Seminary in Washington, D.C. and completed a Course of Study in preparation to be a pastor. As a pastor, Mike served at Pleasant Grove U.M.C., Mount Hope U.M.C., Stehman Memorial U.M.C., and Rawlinsville U.M.C. He also served as an Assistant Spiritual Leader for Rawlinsville Camp Meeting.
Serving as a youth group leader in the 1990s, Mike led several adventurous youth mission road trips to the Lakota Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. He also joined a men's workgroup to Bolivia to build a church, which sparked his call to ministry. From 1996 to 1999, he enjoyed "clowning around" as part of Abounding Joy, clown and puppet ministry. For leisure, he enjoyed hunting, and trips to Wyoming for Elk and Mule Deer, spending time at his camp near Raystown Lake, and he was a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan. When there was a project, you would find Mike working side-by-side with Donna. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and loved spending time with them, especially on their recent trip to Disney World.
In addition to his wife and his mother, he is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Anastasio, wife of Seth, of Willow Street, and Juliana Bernard, wife of Jonathan, and their children Rosalie Emilia and Nathan Miguel, all of Neffsville. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Arlene Erdman, of Shamokin. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Ted Q. Erdman.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Mount Nebo United Methodist Church, 673 Martic Heights Drive, Pequea, PA 17565. There will be viewings at the church on Sunday evening, March 26, from 4 p.m. 7 p.m. and on Monday morning, March 27, from 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mike's memory to Mount Nebo United Methodist Church at the above address.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: