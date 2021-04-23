Reverend Kenton E. Kreider, 71, of Hershey, passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 surrounded by family. He was the son of Clair E. Kreider and the late Edythe I. (Robinson) Kreider of Hershey. He was married to Charlene R. (Kolak) Kreider for over 53 years.
In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by five children: Kendra Wilber (Jeffrey), of Lititz, Christen Largent (Dale), of Whitehouse, OH, Katie Gosselin, Kevin Kreider (Jodi) of Elizabethtown and Clairissa Mertz (Robert), of Lititz, PA. Also surviving is his father, Clair, of Middletown, twenty-four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a sister, Karol Saner (Edward), of Virginia Beach, VA, as well as Ken's extended family and caring friends.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 5-7 PM at GracePoint Evangelical Free Church, 740 Leon Avenue, Palmyra, PA 17078. Private interment will take place at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM (visitation to follow the service) on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at GracePoint Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Bob Sproul officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078, 717-838-9211.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Align Life Ministries, www.alignlifeministries.org or Water Street Mission, www.wsm.org
Condolences and memories may be shared at:www.FinkenbinderFamily.com