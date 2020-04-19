Reverend James R. "Jim" Dowhen, 85, formerly of Manheim, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Born in Paterson, NJ, he was the son of the late James J. and Rose (Heck) Dowhen. Jim was the husband of Karen (Levin) Dowhen, with whom he celebrated 13 years of marriage.
Jim loved the Lord. He touched many lives through his ministry and led them to the Lord. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Karen are two children, Steve Dowhen, husband of Colette of Manheim and Janice Jensen, wife of the late Robert of Lititz; two step-sons, Robert Wozniak, husband of Elka of Puyallup, WA and John Wozniak, husband of Dana of Downingtown; four grandchildren and their three spouses; three great-grandsons; two step-granddaughters; and two step-great-granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Muriel DeVogel Dowhen, who passed away in 1990.
Unfortunately, due to health concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19), the family will be postponing Jim's celebration of life service and will make an announcement at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Bible Church, 1460 Eden Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
