On Friday, January 1, 2021, Reverend Jacob (Jake) Rhoads Shenk went home to be with the Lord. Jake was born January 28, 1936 in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania and grew up near Mount Joy, PA. Jake obtained a bachelor's degree in Bible knowledge and a teacher's certificate in science from Messiah College in 1958. He met Nancy Jo Myers at Messiah College and they were united in marriage on December 28, 1956. To this union was born four sons, Daniel, Donald, Douglas and Dennis.
Jake enjoyed photography, hunting, sports, and telling stories. But his main passion was serving the Lord in Zimbabwe. Jake accepted the Lord in a revival meeting at Mount Pleasant BIC, Mount Joy, Pa., when he was 15 years old and was baptized just a few months later.
At a young age Jake sensed a clear call to mission service in Africa. Jake faithfully served in Zimbabwe (Southern Rhodesia at the start of this service) from 1958-1976, and from 1983- Present. In his nearly 60 years of service, Jake served as a teacher, principal, pastor, bishop, administrator, treasurer, farm manager, and author. In 1970, Jake wrote an Ndebele grammar book, which has become a leading resource for Zimbabweans today. From 1972 to 1976, he prepared 27 Bible and Bible-related courses in Ndebele while organizing and operating the Zimbabwean Theological Education by Extension (TEE) program.
Jake is survived by his wife Nancy, four sons, ten grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Elizabeth Ritchey and Arlene Horst.
