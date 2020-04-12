Reverend David Thomas Ashworth, 89, of Washington Boro, PA, went home to be with his Lord on April 8, 2020. Born in Kimberton, PA, on June 25, 1930, to John Thomas Ashworth and Edna Thomas Ashworth.
David is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Helen Demarest Ashworth, Washington Boro, PA. They were married at Reformed Church, Westwood, NJ, and they would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in May.
He is also survived by their three children, Mr. Scott Ashworth (wife Elizabeth), Columbia, SC, Mrs. Philip (Susan) Buyse (husband Phil), Avon, CT, and Mr. Stephen Ashworth (wife Cindy), Washington Boro, PA, a sister, Mrs. Robert (Emma Sue) Boyer, Boyertown, PA, a brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. John William Ashworth (wife Linda), Wind Gap, PA, thirteen grandchildren, (David (wife Miriam), Anna, Jonathan (wife Rebekah), Sarah, Caleb, Jacob (wife Hannah), Peter, Abigail, Hannah Ashworth, and Christie, Katherine, Ethan, David Buyse), and two great-grandchildren (Adeline and Bowen Ashworth).
David recognized that he was a sinner and needed a Savoir, and accepted Jesus Christ as his Savoir at Camp Sankanac, Spring City, PA, July 1942. He graduated from Spring City (PA) High School. David graduated from The King's College, New Castle, DE, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, and then earned a Master of Divinity from Gordon Divinity School, Beverly Farms, MA. David was ordained to the gospel ministry at First Baptist Church, Bloomfield, NJ, on June 13, 1956. From 1956 to 1961, David was the Assistant Pastor at First Baptist Church, Bloomfield, NJ. From 1961 to 1986, he was the Senior Pastor at North Baptist Church, Wilmington, DE. Upon retirement from North Baptist Church after twenty-five years, David assumed the role of Chief of Chaplains at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, Elsmere, DE. He had been working as a part-time Chaplain at this facility since 1967. David held the Chief of Chaplains position until retiring in 1996. Following his retirement from the VA Hospital, David continued teaching in the VA Substance Abuse Treatment Unit, and he and Helen were active in the VA Volunteer Auxiliary, until moving from Wilmington to Washington Boro in 2016. After living with his son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Cindy, for almost three years, he and Helen moved to Brereton Manor Personal Care Home, Washington Boro, PA.
He was a faithful husband and Christlike example to his children. While serving the Lord at First Baptist Bloomfield, North Baptist and the VA Hospital, David was a Pastor to many. His hobbies included Lionel trains, old toys, reading, and Corvairs. A child of the depression, bargain shopping, creative recycling, and making homemade root beer and apple sauce were also favorite pastimes. He will be greatly missed, but we rejoice that he is now in heaven with Jesus.
One of David's favorite passages: "The LORD bless you and keep you; the LORD make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the LORD lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace." Numbers 6:24-26
A Memorial Service will be held in Wilmington, DE, when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunday Breakfast Mission, 110 North Poplar Street, Wilmington, DE 19801; www.sundaybreakfastmission.org
