Reverend D.J. (Doc) Paglia, 94, of Mount Joy, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, peacefully at his residence. Born September 4, 1927 in Syracuse, NY, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Paventi) Paglia who immigrated from Italy. D.J was the devoted and loving husband of Anna Mary (Armstrong) Paglia with whom he celebrated 73 years of marriage on September 11th.Also surviving are two children, Marlene Tomljenovic, wife of Richard of Queen Creek, AZ and Douglas Paglia of Manheim. Grandchildren, Nathan Goff, husband of Mandy Goff, Kenson Goff, husband of Angie Goff, Brian Paglia, Hannah (Paglia) Sizemore and Matthew Tomljenovic; seven great-grandchildren, Max, Cole, Addison, Tyson, Beckham, Breanna and Bryce. Preceded in death a sister, Connie (Paglia) Raite of Solvay, NY. Uncle to many.
He graduated from Eastern Bible Institute in Phoenixville, PA, currently known as Valley Forge Christian University, in 1948. He was ordained an Assemblies of God minister in 1953. He spent 68 years in the ministry. D.J. and his wife who served faithfully alongside of him pastored churches in Alabama, North Carolina, and several churches in Pennsylvania most notably, Wilkes Barre Assembly of God Church for 12 years. He served as Chaplin for the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Conestoga View Retirement Home and for the last 20 years he was Chaplin at Keystone Wood-Specialties.
He supported Missionaries around the world and made several trips to Fiji, where his son was a missionary for 7 years, along with a trip to Columbia, South America under adverse conditions. Helped in churches, conducted pastor schools and marriage seminars. Pastor Paglia and his wife, attended Lancaster Alliance Church, Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, Mount Joy and Marticville Methodist where his son Doug Paglia served as pastor. He enjoyed fishing, reading, walking, and gardening. He most enjoyed being with people and praying for those in need. His home was always open.
A funeral service honoring D.J.’s life will be held at the Lancaster Alliance Church, 210 Pitney Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 2 PM. A viewing will be at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 6- 8 PM. There will be no viewing on Saturday, at Sheetz Funeral Home, however D.J.’s family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM at Lancaster Alliance Church. Interment will follow at Mellinger’s Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Teen Challenge, 33 Teen Challenge Rd., Rehrersburg, PA 19550. To leave a condolence, please visit DJ’s memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com