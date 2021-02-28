Reverend Andrew Jenkins, 80, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 25, 2021 after an extended illness.
Rev. Jenkins was born on St. Helena Island, South Carolina, and graduated from Beaufort County School District.
Andrew was the husband of Santa Landrau Jenkins and they celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on August 6th. He was the son of the late Andrew Teddy Jenkins, Sr., and Julia Jenkins.
He served as an Associate Pastor and member of Bright Side Baptist Church for many years. He loved preaching and will be remembered for sitting on his porch and talking to everyone. Wherever he was, he enjoyed people watching. He also enjoyed fishing and eating, especially at his favorite location, Golden Corral. He attended as many J.P. McCaskey High School sporting events as he could, and when he was not there, he enjoyed watching the Discovery Channel. In the past, Andrew worked at Hamilton Watch, Kerr Glass and CAP where he was a Head Start Bus Driver. His most recent job was as one of the receptionists for the Bright Side Opportunities Center, where he also hung out when not working.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Laura Adams, NC, Michelle Dixon, Jasmine Landrau, partner of Shelby Hoskins, all of Lancaster, and two sons, Pedro, husband of Genay Landrau, Middletown, PA, and Francis Grady Lloyd, husband of Divina, and a brother, Deacon Luke Jenkins, husband of Denise, Lancaster, PA; 11 grandchildren, Shawn, Joey, David, Chinadyne, Gamanuel, and Micheline, Kayne, Shelby III, Kyian, Peyton and Connor; 7 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Kandace, Kayla, Bryan, Devin, Khiry, Nevaeh, and 18 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Shirley, a daughter, Maryann and a granddaughter, Yolanda, his brother Nathaniel Jenkins, husband of Joanne and his sister Agnes and her husband, Clarence Holmes.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rev. Jenkins' Home Going Service at Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with The Rev. John A. Knight officiating. Interment will take place at Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery. The family will receive friends at The Groff's Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 528 W. Orange St., (W. Orange & Pine Streets), Lancaster, PA on Thursday, March 4th from 7:00-9:00 P.M. There will not be a viewing at Bright Side Baptist Church before the service. Memorial contributions may be sent to Bright Side Baptist Church in memory of Rev. Jenkins.
Please visit Rev. Jenkins' Memorial Page at www.thegroffs.com
