Reverend Aloysius Charles Reilly, Al', 71, was called home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, April 1, 2022, when he received the greeting, "Well done good and faithful servant." Al was surrounded by his loving family.
Al was born in Philadelphia on October 11, 1950 to James and Mary Reilly, but the whole course of his life was changed on January 18, 1975 when he realized that he was a sinner in need of a Savior and accepted God's free gift of grace and became a Christ follower. That same year he met the love of his life Linda and they were married in 1976. Al was a graduate of William Tennet High School and Temple University. He was a big fan of Temple football and basketball as well as Penn State football. He graduated from Biblical Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity and a Master of Arts in 1984 and did all the course work for a DMIN at Dallas Theological Seminary. Al faithfully and devotedly served churches in Warrington, PA; Lexington, KY, Huntsville, AL; Basking Ridge, NJ and finally at Grace Church at Willow Valley in Lancaster, PA. Al was passionate about teaching God's Word in the churches he served and as a professor at New York School of the Bible, Cairn University formerly Philadelphia Biblical University and Lancaster Bible College. Al also served as a Chaplain to the West Lampeter Township police department.
Al fought a valiant fight with many health issues over the past two years.
Al loved his family deeply and was the beloved Pop-Pop to his grandchildren Chase, Claire, Charlie and Kella. He will be missed by his family and many dear friends.
Al is survived by his wife Linda and children: Beth, wife of Roby Malinis (Claire and Charlie); Sarah, wife of Klint Walker (Chase and Kella); Dan Reilly and Anna Reilly. Also surviving are siblings: Jim, husband of Karen Reilly; Mike, husband of Sue Reilly; Maureen Reilly Dilello; Joe, husband of Nancy Reilly; Mary Reilly, Leo Reilly and brother-in-love, George Hobensack and Linda's brother, Don, husband of Carol Paterson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, a sister, Kathleen Reilly Hobensack, a sister-in-love, Barbara Remley Reilly and nephew, George Hobensack as well as Linda's parents, MacDonald and Elizabeth Paterson.
A service celebrating Al's life will take place at Grace Church at Willow Valley, 300 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. The family will greet friends at the church from 2:00-3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Grace Church at the above address. Online guestbook at