Rev. William W. Spiegelhalder came to the end of life's journey Friday, June 24, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital.
He was the loving husband of Virginia L. Spiegelhalder with whom he shared 64 years of marriage before her death in July 2008.
Born in Summit Hill, he was the son of the late Walter and Elizabeth Jane Eddy Spiegelhalder. He graduated from Summit Hill High School, Dickinson College and Lancaster Theological Seminary.
Rev. Spiegelhalder served as a United Methodist Pastor in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference. His first church appointment came at age 19 in Dauphin & Heckon. His other appointments included Charlestown and Valley Forge, Mount Joy and Salunga, Lykens, Media, Haws Avenue in Norristown, and Olivet in Coatesville where he was Pastor for 23 years. Following his retirement in 1987, he was interim pastor at First Methodist Church in Pottstown, Elam, Hibernia and Boehms, and Willow Street. He also served several years as associate Pastor of Grandview United Methodist Church, Lancaster.
In addition to serving as Pastor, he was on many boards and committees and active at UMC Camps including Camp Innabah and Pocono Plateau. His ministry also included many church renovation projects. He was interested in creative worship service, and often wrote drama and hymns.
Rev. Spiegelhalder touched the lives of many parishioners and colleagues. He will be remembered by many for his optimism, enthusiasm, sense of humor and his faith. He enjoyed traveling and his yearly trips to the beach.
He is survived by his daughter, Beth Curran and her husband, John of Cranston, RI; his granddaughter, Chelsea Bert and her husband, Chris of Glenmoore; 3 great-grandchildren: Emersyn, Rowan and Logan; and his daughter-in-law, Barbara Spiegelhalder of Coatesville.
In addition to his wife, Virginia, he was predeceased by his two sons, Glenn R. Spiegelhalder and G. Robin Spiegelhalder.
Rev. Spiegelhalder's memorial service will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 11:00am at Olivet United Methodist Church, Coatesville. Visitation will begin at 10am.
Interment will be private in Hibernia Methodist Cemetery, Coatesville,
Memorials in Rev. Spiegelhalder's honor may be made to Olivet United Methodist Church 310 E. Chestnut Street, Coatesville or to Spanish Health Ministry, Inc. 205 E. State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348.
Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-0318
To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »