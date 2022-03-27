Rev. William Emil Foreman passed away on February 15, 2022, after complications from a fall and hip surgery. A resident of Brethren Village in Lititz, PA for nearly 18 years, Bill, 85, lived a meaningful life working and traveling in numerous places including Asia more than once. Born in Millville, NJ in 1936, Bill's family lived briefly in Harrisburg before settling in Lancaster where he grew up.
A baseball player, decorated wrestler, and football player for Manheim Township, Bill played football on scholarship at Lafayette College. Bill felt a calling to ministry and attended Princeton Theological Seminary after college. While in seminary, he re-connected with Elaine, whom he known from college days, and they decided to get married. Bill served briefly as a Second Lieutenant in the 3rd Infantry and then returned to complete seminary so he could serve as a military chaplain. He and his wife served up and down the eastern seaboard as well as in Okinawa. Bill had solo tours in Korea and Vietnam where he served with the 101 Airborne. Bill served as a post chaplain, unit chaplain and then after attending graduate school in Christian Education at Union Seminary in Richmond, VA, he served with the U.S. Army Chaplains Board. He developed Christian education curriculum for use by chaplains around the world. After retiring from the military at the end of 1981, Bill embarked on a career in the Presbyterian Church U.S.A. serving as an Executive Associate Pastor with congregations in Washington DC, Orlando FL, Erie, PA, and Alexandria, VA.
After retiring for a second time, Bill was active in many ways including being a volunteer docent at the Library of Congress and Smithsonian. After moving back to Lancaster, Bill served on a committee about seniors for State Representative Bahr, participated with Donegal Presbytery where he had been ordained many years before (1962) and was a member of groups like Military Officers Association of America (MOAA). Bill and his wife Elaine attended Highland Presbyterian Church where they had been members at several points in their lives. While a resident of Brethren Village, Bill was diagnosed with dementia which created new challenges toward the end of his life.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, his parents, Ruthadel and William A. Foreman, his brother-in-law Edwin Miller and nephews E. Randall and Geoffrey Miller. Surviving Bill are his children, Karen Foreman of Atlanta, GA and William Kurt Foreman and his wife Julie Foreman of Middletown, DE. Bill has four grandchildren, Rebecca Bolin (Jeremy), Emma Foreman Lewis (Shelby), Nathan Foreman, Thomas Foreman and two great-granddaughters. Other family include Bill's sister, Phyllis Miller of Lancaster, and a wonderful extended family of cousins, nieces, and nephews throughout the country.
A memorial service is planned for Monday, April 4, at 11:00 AM in the chapel at Brethren Village, Lititz, PA. Family will be available to visit with folks starting at 10:00 AM ahead of the service. To view the service virtually, please click the following link: https://my.gather.app/remember/rev-william-foreman Bill and Elaine, who passed in late 2021, will be privately inurned at the National Presbyterian Church's columbarium in Washington DC. Donations in his name can be sent to the Good Samaritan Fund at Brethren Village, which supports residents who are unable to afford their care. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
