With great rejoicing, Rev. Walter Sanford Jackson, 91, entered heaven on June 21, 2021. He died at home in Greensburg, PA, where he had been living with family for the past 3 years.
Rev. Jackson is survived by his wife of 8 years, Helen (Betsy) Shoppy Jackson, daughter Beth Weaver (Jay) of Lancaster, and sons David Jackson (Jeanne) of Lancaster, PA; Steve Jackson (Lynn) of Greensburg, PA; Philip Jackson (Lynn) of Skopje, Macedonia, and stepchildren Elizabeth Carroll (Brian) of Houston, TX, and Wallis Shoppy (Emily) of Atlanta, Georgia. He was blessed with 20 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 5 step-grandchildren.
Walter is also survived by his brother Paul Jackson and sisters Virginia Feenstra and Lois Spatola, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marjorie Harrison Jackson, his parents, and two brothers, Arthur and Frank Jackson.
Walter was born to Arthur and Adelaide Jackson of Upper Darby, PA, on February 5, 1930, the second of six children. As a young believer in Jesus Christ, he chose to become a missionary. He and his wife Marjorie moved to Suriname (South America) with their young family and worked in the jungle with the Wayana, an indigenous tribe. They created a written form of the Wayana language, provided literacy training, began Bible translation and started a church of new believers.
Walter and Marjorie later worked with churches in the Dominican Republic, followed by service in boarding school education in Asheville, North Carolina. In 1979, Walter joined the pastoral staff at Calvary Church in Lancaster, where he served until his retirement.
After Marjorie's death, Walt met and then married Betsy Shoppy who had been widowed some years earlier. Betsy created a home that was welcoming to family and friends. In his final years, as mind and body declined, Walt was blessed to have Betsy's ever-present companionship and care.
Walter's Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 3rd at 11 AM at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA, and will also be live streamed at www.calvarychurch.org/pastorjackson. Friends may visit with the family at Groff Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday evening, July 2 from 6-8 PM, and at Calvary Church on Saturday morning starting at 9 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to America's Keswick Christian Retreat & Conference Center, Whiting, NJ.
