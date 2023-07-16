The Rev. Walter J. Moreau, late of Willow Valley Manor, died on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Born in Indiana, PA on September 19, 1926, he was the son of the late Walter J. and Ruth M. (Jones) Moreau.
He served in the US Navy during World War II. He studied as an undergraduate at Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH and took his degree at Hobart College in Geneva, NY. He did his graduate work at the General (Episcopal) Seminary in New York City. Ordained Deacon and Priest in the Episcopal Church in 1950, he served congregations in Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, MN and for 30 years in New Jersey.
He was married to the late Mary Elizabeth Curnoe who predeceased him in 1999. He was also predeceased by a son, George Thomas, a daughter, Susan Marie, and a grandson, David.
Fr. Moreau is survived by his son, William David of Chelmsford, MA, his daughter-in-law, Constance and two grandsons, Robert and Michael also of Chelmsford.
A Funeral Service will be at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 2:00p.m. Interment will follow in the Memorial Garden at St. James Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Lancaster charities serving the needy of our community.
