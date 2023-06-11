Rev. Susan Louise Martin

Rev. Susan (Sue) Louise Martin (Willet) was born on April 22, 1934, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania to David Emanuel Willet and Catherine Snader Willet (Fassnacht). Sue married Ken Martin on 12/5/53. Their first daughter, Lucinda Anne, was born in 1954 and their second daughter, Cathy Sue, in 1956. As an Air Force wife, Sue cared for her family while pursuing her education and worshipping in the United Church of Christ. She completed her B.S. in 1972 at the U of A and obtained her M.A. in Religion from Lancaster Theological Seminary in 1987. She became an ordained minister and served the Willow Street UCC. In 1996 Sue and Ken moved to Oro Valley, AZ where Sue continued to serve UCC churches as an interim pastor.
She is survived by her daughters Cindy (Mike) Lange and Cathy Martin, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Sue loved her family, the shore, playing card games, cooking, and hosting. Sue ended her struggle with Alzheimer's on June 2, 2023.
A memorial service will be held on June 12, 2023, at 4:00 pm at Casas Adobes United Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Interfaith Community Services of Tucson in Sue's honor.