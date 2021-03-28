The Rev. Rudolf Joseph Stephanus Keyl, Jr., of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, died on March 23, 2021, of injuries suffered in a fall. He was 90 years old. He served Lutheran congregations in Angola, New York; Vestal, New York; Groton, Connecticut; and Basking Ridge, New Jersey. In retirement he performed pastoral duties to assist presiding clergy in Winchester, Virginia, and Lititz, Pennsylvania.
Pastor Keyl was born in Paterson, New Jersey, to the Rev. Rudolf J. S. Keyl, Sr., and Ida Viola Keyl. He prepared for theological study at Concordia Collegiate Institute in Bronxville, New York, and received a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Bloomfield College in Bloomfield, New Jersey. He received a Master of Divinity degree from Concordia Theological Seminary in Springfield, Illinois (now Fort Wayne, Indiana), and a Master of Arts in Theology Degree from Concordia Theological Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri. Ordained a pastor by his father, he was the fifth generation in a line of Lutheran pastors directly descended from one of the founders of the Lutheran Church–Missouri Synod. He held a number of offices in the Atlantic, Eastern, New England, and New Jersey Districts of that denomination.
In his student days Pastor Keyl played cornet and trumpet in jazz bands. He was an expert magician, performing illusions for paying audiences as a college and seminary student and at birthday parties for his children and grandchildren. He was a voracious reader, with a lifelong interest in American history, and an enthusiastic rooter for the Boston Red Sox and New York Giants. He was devoted to his family, his friends, and his ministry.
Pastor Keyl was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Barbara Ann Keyl, née Hoffmeier. He is survived by a sister, Barbara Viola Keyl; by his children, Stephen Mark Keyl, Deborah Keyl D'Addario, and the Rev. Timothy John Keyl; and by six grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Mt. Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lititz, Pennsylvania. Interment will take place in Winchester, Virginia. Memorial donations may be made to the Hoffmeier/Keyl Church Music Endowment at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen Street, Winchester, VA 22601. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »