Rev. Roy S. Habecker, 90, of Lancaster, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at home. He was the husband of Lydia Kaoru Habecker to whom he was married for 38 years. He was born in Lancaster County, son of the late Irvin G. and Susan H. Sensenig Habecker. At an early age, Roy's beliefs and convictions took him on a life-changing journey to the other side of the world, where he spent over 47 years of his life serving as a Christian missionary, mostly in Taiwan, but also in Macau and South Asia. Throughout his life, and even the last two years, when he was largely confined to bed, Roy was constantly loved and remembered by family, friends and those he worked with for his humble and unselfish servanthood, good-natured, low-key disposition, big ready smile and unwavering daily commitment to Jesus Christ.
Surviving in addition to his wife, son: Douglas Habecker of Taichung, Taiwan and daughter Debryn Habecker, Columbus, OH. Two grandchildren: Kaizen and Tialani, as well as his four Lancaster based siblings: Vera S. (late Robert) Keagy; Harry S. (Lynn) Habecker; Chris S. (late Shirley) and his wife Janet Habecker and Mahlon S. (Sharon) Habecker.
The Viewing and Funeral Service was held with interment in Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Missionary Fund, c/o Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
