Rev. Robert R. Wegehoft

Rev. Robert R. "Bob" Wegehoft, 84, of Lancaster, PA, was called to his heavenly home by his Lord and Savior on January 14, 2023. He was the husband of Irene Finger Wegehoft, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage this past August 3rd. Born in Centralia, Illinois, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Beatrice Hubbell Wegehoft.
Bob received a Bachelor of Arts degree in organ performance at MacMurray College, Jacksonville, IL; a Master of Sacred Music degree at Union Theological Seminary in New York City; and his divinity degree at Lutheran School of Theology, Rock Island, Illinois. Ordained at Rockefeller Chapel on the University of Chicago campus, he was a Lutheran pastor for almost 56 years, serving at Faith Lutheran Church in Moline, IL; Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Romeoville, IL; St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Arenzville, IL; St. Mark Ev. Lutheran Church in Davenport, IA; Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clinton, IA.; and St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Strasburg, PA. He also served as interim pastor at St. John Lutheran Church, Mt. Wolf, PA, and Hill Lutheran Church, Lebanon, PA., and he did several years of pulpit supply. In May 2017, he returned to St. Michael's, Strasburg, as interim pastor. He was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lancaster.
Bob sang in the Seminary Choir and gave an organ recital before each concert on tour, also directing the choir for a year before moving from the Rock Island area. He played for numerous events, served on church synod and conference committees, sang with the Ephrata Cloister Choir in a Germany tour, and he, Irene, and their children gave many musical programs for church and civic groups and at nursing homes.
Never at a loss for a joke, Bob had people laughing wherever he went. His favorite was, "What is Darth Vader's wife's first name? I think it is Ella Ella Vader!"
Bob loved spending time with his family, whom he adored. He enjoyed playing keyboard, especially piano and organ duets with Irene, traveling, reading, coloring, seeing shapes in clouds, and relishing the beauty of flowers and sunsets. He had a habit of answering phone calls with the words, "This is the day the Lord has made," which often left people thinking he was the answering machine. He never saw anyone as a stranger, but as a child of God, and he shared his favorite morning prayer card and conversation everywhere.
In addition to his wife, Irene, Bob is survived by his children: Debra, married to Jesse Theys of Duncansville, PA; Lisa, married to Tim Swartz of Palmyra, PA; John, married to Elizabeth of Cleona, PA; Dr. David Wegehoft of Revere Beach, MA; and Abby, Haley, Ella, Zachary, Benjamin, and Rachel, his six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Wegehoft. Bob's family wishes to thank the incredible medical staff who took such good care of him and all who prayed for him. You are all blessings.
Friends will be received by Bob's family on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA, from 9-11 A.M., with the memorial service to follow at 11 A.M. Interment will be private. The service will be livestreamed via the St. Peter's website at 11 A.M. at stpeterslutheran.org.
To honor his memory, we know Bob would encourage us all to love and serve God and others and live with a spirit of gratitude. Contributions may be made in Bob's memory to St. Peter's Lutheran Church at the above address or to St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 40 East Main St., Strasburg, PA 17579. To send a condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com
A living tribute »