Rev. Robert Milo Cutting, Sr., stepped into the arms of the Savior he so faithfully loved and served on the morning of December 17, 2020 after a short illness with COVID 19. He was born April 25, 1935 in Afton, New York.
He accepted Christ as his Savior in Afton Baptist Church as a teenager. Bob was a life-long career missionary along with his cherished wife, Joyce, with whom he shared 64 years of happy marriage.
He and Joyce graduated from Elohim Bible Institute in NY. They served the Lord among stone aged cannibals in what is now Papua, Indonesia where a thriving church continues to flourish. They also served as church planters in New Mexico for 3 years, then for 8 years in South Africa. Before retirement they served as AWANA missionaries in South Central PA for 14 years.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Rowe Cutting and 5 children: Robin wife of Rickey Batz, Sr., of Lancaster, Bob Cutting, Jr., of Grapevine, Texas, Joye, widow of Gunther Tarampi of Pasadena, CA, Chipper husband of Karen Cutting of Lancaster, and Andrew husband of Sarah Cutting of Blandon, PA. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren: Kevin and Casey Cutting, Sophia and Sawyer Tarampi, as well as Brandon and Rickey, Jr. Batz. He also will be missed by great-granddaughter Rylie Batz. Bob is also survived by 7 siblings and 6 siblings predeceased him.
A memorial service for Bob will be held at a later date at Grace Baptist Church on Marietta Ave. where they were members. Bob was a devoted servant of God with a passion to see others come to know Jesus personally. He was deeply loved by many and will be greatly missed. The family wishes to thank the loving staff at Legend of Lancaster and Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehab Center who took such good care of Bob in the last 9 months. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
A living tribute »