Rev. Robert Milo Cutting, Sr. stepped into the arms of the Savior he so faithfully loved and served on the morning of December 17, 2020 after a short illness with COVID 19.

A memorial service for Bob will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 1899 Marietta Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, June 19th 2021 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

