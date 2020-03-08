Rev. Richard Placeway, 89, was ushered peacefully into the presence of his Savior and Lord on Sunday morning, Feb. 23, 2020, at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, Manheim. Born October 29, 1930, in Imlay City, Michigan, he was the son of the late Arthur H. Placeway and Ione M. Placeway. He was married to the late Nancy V. (Bry) Placeway in 1954.
Richard earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan and a Master of Divinity from Grace Theological Seminary. He served faithfully as a lifelong pastor in the Charis/Grace Brethren Fellowship of churches, pastoring and volunteering in churches in West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.
He is survived by two sons: Timothy, married to Jill, of Elizabethtown, PA, and Stephen, married to Lyn, of Libertyville, IL, as well as five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Scott Placeway and Pam Meyer, step siblings. He was a wise and loving husband, father, and grandfather.
His interests included Bible study, jogging, wood working, baking, reading, and caring for people. His passion was to see people come to know his Lord, Jesus Christ.
His memorial service will be held at the Elizabethtown Grace Brethren Church on May 17, at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to Mt. Hope Retirement Community, where he was lovingly cared for, 3026 Mt. Hope Home Rd., Manheim PA 17545. For other information please call 717-272-4634 or visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com.
