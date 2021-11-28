Rev. Richard P. Moore, 89, of Elizabethtown, PA, and formerly of Perry County, entered eternal rest on November 23, 2021. He was born in Northumberland, PA on September 13, 1932, the son of the late B. Frank and Mary A. (Bowen) Moore. He was a graduate of Lemoyne High School and served in the U. S. Navy during the Korean War aboard the carriers USS Wasp and Lexington. He was a salesman for Norge and Motorola for many years before attending the Evangelical School of Theology in Myerstown, graduating in 1981. He then served pastorates at the Yocumtown, Red Hill and Pine Grove Churches of God; and then at the Columbia Baptist Church. He was a member of Calvary Bible Church, Mount Joy.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Nancy E. (Wendt) Moore, a son, Robert Moore (Deborah), of Marysville, two daughters, Kelly Fuhrman (Jeffrey), of Elizabethtown; Tracy Lahr (David), of Marysville, and son-in-law, Craig Ferris, of Mount Joy. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were two daughters, Dana Lynn Ferris, Debra Ann Moore and a sister, June Foose.
A Committal Service with Military Honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Bible Church, 629 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552. Arrangements entrusted to the Michael J. Shalonis Funeral Home, Marysville.