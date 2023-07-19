The Rev. Peter William Francis Nodyne went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whom he faithfully served for over 80 years. He was born on January 7, 1927, in Jersey City, New Jersey. His father was the late Peter William Nodyne and his mother, the late Katherine (Christmann) Nodyne. He was baptized and confirmed at All Souls Lutheran Church, Jersey City, NJ. He attended Public Schools Nos. 8 and 28. In 1945, he graduated from Dickinson High School, Jersey City, NJ. In 1949, he received a B.A. from Wagner College, Staten Island, New York City, NY. He attended Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia, PA, and in 1952 received his M. Div. Degree. On January 27, 1952, he was ordained to the Holy Ministry in the United Lutheran Church in America. On June 24, 1962, he was married to Mildred Marie Lindstrom of Camden, NJ.
During his ministry he served as Pastor at Bethany Lutheran Church, North Bergen, NJ, Emanuel Lutheran Church, Friesburg, NJ, Christus Lutheran Church, Camden, NJ, Emanuel Lutheran Church in Worester, MA, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Baltimore (Rockdale), MD, St. Mark Lutheran Church, Baltimore, MD and Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Rothsville, PA. Rev. Nodyne during his active ministry truly enjoyed home visitations with his congregation to get to know his parishioners in the surroundings of their home.
On July 1, 1986, he retired from the full active ministry and then served as Interim Pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church, McSherrystown, Pennsylvania, from July 1986 to June 1992.
Peter enjoyed the Opera, the music and the performances of opera; he also enjoyed listening to classical music. Peter loved visiting and spending time with the Norman family in Lancaster.
Peter is survived by his friends Ken and Jacqueline Norman and family, in addition to a sister-in-law Loretta Keidel wife of Bob Keidel of Midland, MI. He was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Robert Nodyne (2000). He is the last of his immediate family.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday morning, July 22, 2023 at 10am at the Charles F Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with Kenneth A. Norman officiating. A viewing will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday morning from 9am-10am. Interment will take place following the ceremony at Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Rothsville, PA. Please omit flowers; memorial contributions may be made in Rev. Peter's memory to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
