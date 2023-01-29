Rev. Paul J. Hoh II, 88, of Reading passed away January 19, 2023, at The Heritage of Green Hills following a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Mary C. "Kate" (Houseman) Hoh, to whom he was married 66 years. Born in Lancaster and valedictorian of his High School class, he was son of Rev. Dr. Ernest J. Hoh and Ruth C. (Kirsch) Hoh. He graduated from Denison University in Granville, Ohio in 1955 and received the M.Div. degree from The Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia in 1959.
As a clergyman in Reading, he served as pastor of Christ Lutheran Church in Glenside; Assistant to the President of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Synod; pastor of St. John's Lutheran Church downtown, which named him Pastor Emeritus; and from 1992-97 Vice President for Inner Mission and Community Ministries of The Lutheran Home at Topton. Hoh's strong faith led him into civic affairs to promote social justice and the common good. He was elected Member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for 1965-66 and Reading City Council President (1996-2001).
Once asked about his proudest accomplishment, he said "my family and a lifetime of service to people." Paul Hoh is survived by his wife, Kate, a volunteer and retired teacher. They had four children: Chris (Daniel Elmer) of Arlington, VA; Robyn (Terrence Cavanagh) of Catonsville, MD; Eric of Montgomery Center, VT; and Scott (Susan Borelli) of Reinholds, PA. Grandchildren are Tucker Cavanagh, Margaret Cavanagh, Fiona Cavanagh, Olivia Rawlings, Caleb Hoh, and Emmett Hoh.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, March 4th at Renewed Spirit Lutheran Church (formerly St. Luke's, 9th & Green Sts, Reading, PA 19604). Visitation with family is from 9-10:45 AM with Services starting at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to United Lutheran Seminary (7301 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119), the Reading Public Library Foundation (100 South Fifth St., Reading, PA 19602), or your preferred charity.
