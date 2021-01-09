The Rev. Paul Dillon Goddard died in Fort Myers, Florida on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 after a months long battle with failing health, including cancer.
Paul was born on September 23, 1938, in Lancaster, PA, the second child of Alpheus John Goddard, Jr. of Freeport, IL and Jane Dillon Goddard of Sterling, IL.
He attended public schools in Lancaster until his family moved to Sterling, IL, in 1950. Paul graduated from the Eaglebrook School, in Deerfield, MA, in 1953, and Shattuck Military Academy, in Faribault, MN, in 1956.
In 1960, he graduated from the University of the South, and The General Theological Seminary, in New York, NY, in 1963.
Upon ordination as an Episcopal Priest, he served as Associate Rector at St. John's Episcopal Church in Lancaster, PA, and then as Rector of a mission parish in Rochelle, IL, where he directed the building of its first church.
His final parish was Grace Episcopal Church, in Galena, IL. He then retired and moved to Madison, WI, where he and his lifelong companion, the late Boyd Johnson, enjoyed many good years. During this time, he and Boyd owned and operated a restaurant and gift shop, in Middleton, WI, known as The Gallery.
Eventually, Paul established his residence on Sanibel Island, FL and spent his summers in the Madison area.
Paul was always an active and devoted clergyman in retirement, serving his churches gratuitously, both in Madison and Sanibel, in whatever capacities may have been needed.
He was steadfast in his faith, and a comfort and friend to many. Aside from his professional pursuits, he, with Boyd, enjoyed traveling, boating, and entertaining, always in the company of their beloved poodles.
Paul is survived by his brother, Alpheus John Goddard III of Rockford, IL, and nieces Katherine Page, Sarah Adler, and Mercy Goddard, nephews Paul Goddard and Christopher Goddard, and eight grandnephews and grandnieces.
Paul was especially grateful to nieces Kate and Mercy, nurse Linda, nurse Wendy, case worker Michelle, and care consultant Lisa, for their special attention during his final days, as well as his good friends in Madison, and the wonderful and caring parishioners and clergy of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church of Sanibel, FL.
A memorial service for Paul will be scheduled for a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made through Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral & Cremation Services: 1600 Colonial Boulevard Fort Myers, FL 33907 wecare@harvey-engelhardt.com, for the benefit of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church of Sanibel, FL.
Descansa en paz, Pablo.
