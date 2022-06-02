Rev. Patrick J. McGarrity C.Ss.R.

Father Patrick John McGarrity, C.Ss.R., a member of the St. John Neumann community at Stella Maris, Timonium, Maryland, died May 27, 2022, at the age of 86 years and 5 months.
Born January 22, 1936, in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of Patrick and Margaret (Harrington). They had five children in total: Edward (Eileen), Patrick, Helen (Andrew), James (Barbara) and Margaret, and lived happily in Brooklyn, NY for many years.
Baptized February 2, 1936, and confirmed on November 10, 1946, at the Redemptorist parish of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Brooklyn, he went on to study at St. Mary's Minor Seminary in North East, PA from 1950 to 1956. He professed temporary vows at St. Mary's College, Ilchester, Maryland on August 2, 1956 and final vows, Esopus, NY, on September 2, 1959. He completed his theological studies at Mt. St. Alphonsus, Esopus, New York, where he was ordained to the priesthood on June 18, 1961.
It is impossible to adequately describe the impact that Fr. Pat had on the lives of his family, congregations, and thousands of other people he served as a priest. His proudest moments, however, came when counseling hundreds of individuals and couples, and the students and priests he taught as a professor at Catholic University and while in charge of the Redemptorist seminary in Suffield, CT.
Father McGarrity's intellectual acumen was matched by his compassion for others.
His parish assignments included ministry at Our Lady of Lourdes, New Holland, PA where he was pastor from June 1990 to 1999; St. Anthony's, Lancaster, PA where he was rector from 1999 to 2005; St. Clement's Mission House, Ephrata, PA where he was rector from 2005 to 2011, and in residence from 2011 to 2022. For health reasons he moved to St. John Neumann Residence, Stella Maris, Timonium.
Fr. Pat's sister (Helen Zipfel of Ephrata, PA) and extended family, that includes dozens of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, greatly mourn the loss of their "Uncle Pat." He was their much-loved uncle and priest serving four generations of the extended McGarrity family.
