Rev. Melvin M. Martzall, 87, of Lititz, formerly of Ephrata, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Maple Farm.
He was born in Lincoln to the late Harry and Elsie (Mohler) Martzall and was the husband of the late Marian (Burkhart) Martzall who passed away in 2005.
Melvin was a minister, serving at Haack's UZ Church, Newmanstown, from 1972-1980, Hahnstown UZ Church, Ephrata, from 1982-1991 and lastly, he was a chaplain at Water Street Mission for ten years. He also sold wholesale truck and auto parts to various dealers. He enjoyed volunteering at Ephrata Manor, reading, and word puzzles.
He is survived by a daughter, Shirley Ann Martzall of Tucson, AZ and a son, Donald E., husband of Elizabeth (Friant) Martzall of Reinholds; four grandchildren, Ben, Abby and Nate Martzall, and Stetson Tessay.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Nathan Martzall and Mark Martzall, and a sister, Martha Redcay.
A viewing will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. A memorial service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Chapel at Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Melvin's memory may be made to Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA, 17603 or Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
