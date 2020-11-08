Rev. Leo M. Neff, 77, of Lancaster, went Home to be with The Lord on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
He was the loving husband of Kathleen Rice Neff, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage this past February 4th. Born in Red Bank, NJ, he was the son of the late Joseph L. and Maude E. Campbell Neff.
Leo served many churches in his 35 years of ministry, including The Worship Center, Lighthouse Community Church, Church of The Word International, and he had currently been attending Victory Church Online and Ephrata campus. He loved his God, family, and people, and his greatest love was caring for people and missionaries.
He enjoyed traveling and was a true Mr. Fix It. He had also worked part-time for Fisher Paints in Ephrata and Kinzers.
In addition to his wife, Leo is survived by his children: Mark E. of Mechanicsburg, Matthew T. married to Callie Neff of Brickerville, and Nancy M. Hertzog of Lititz, and by his 8 grandchildren: Marlinda, Avery, Delaney, Owen, Kenton, Aurora, Maddie, and Thomas. He was preceded in death by a grandchild, his brother Thomas J. Neff, and his cousin, Margaret "Peg" Scully.
Friends will be received by his family at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 6-8PM, and again on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 1:30-3:30PM, with a Memorial Service to follow at 3:30PM. Masks will be required to attend and capacity limits will be observed. The service will be livestreamed beginning at 3:25 PM and viewed on Rev. Neff's obituary page on the funeral home website at SnyderFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to a place close to Leo's heart, CrossRoads Ministries, 1801 Fruitville Pike, Suite 201, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com