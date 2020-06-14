Rev. L. David Cassel

David Cassel went to be home to his Lord and Savior June 7, 2020. Born in Cressona, PA, he was the son of the late Rev. William K. and Mabel O. Cassel.
He graduated from Elizabethtown College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1960, and also earned a Masters of Divinity from the Evangelical Congregational School of Theology in Myerstown.
He served four years in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956.
David was married for 33 years to Jane D. Cassel, who passed away in 2005. He is survived by his wife, Sharon D. Cassel, Manheim, and son David A. Cassel married to Rebecca, and two grandchildren, Bennett and Anneka, all of Waunakee, WI; a brother , Dr. Herbert W. Cassel of Franklin, IN, and a sister, Bertha E. Cassel (Bert) of Lancaster. He was predeceased by his other siblings: James A., Mary S., Esther G., and Ruth M. Cassel.
He was a member of Ephrata Community Church.
Services and interment will be at the convenience of his family. If desired, contributions in David's memory can be made to the P.V.R.C. Benevolent Fund, 544 N. Penryn Rd., Manheim, PA 17545. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
