Rev. Kenneth R. Mingledorff, 70, of New Holland, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, after a long valiant battle with cancer. He was born in LaGrange, GA to the late Harry Warren and Jean (Stock) Mingledorff and was the husband of Janet I. (Grube) Mingledorff with whom he shared nearly 50 wonderful years of marriage.
Ken was a graduate of Eastern Nazarene College and Nazarene Theological Seminary. He obtained his Doctor of Ministry from Fuller Theological Seminary. Pastor Ken was the founding pastor of the New Holland Church of the Nazarene in which he served from 1976-2016 until his retirement.
In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by two daughters, Marcia, wife of Pastor Darin Parry of New Holland, Denise, wife of Pastor Jared Willemin of Mechanicsville, MD; five grandchildren, Ashley, Kayla and Mia Parry, Bryson and Hadley Willemin and a brother, Dale, husband of Rhoda Mingledorff of VT. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Byron Mingledorff.
A visitation will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM, at New Holland Church of the Nazarene, 428 Ranck Rd., New Holland. An additional visitation will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 1:30 to 3 PM, at the church, followed by funeral services at 3 PM, with Pastor Darin Parry officiating. Masks are required, no exceptions please. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made for lymphoma research in Ken's name to the Abramson Cancer Center. Make checks payable to the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104 or www.penncancer.org.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
