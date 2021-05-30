Rev. Jose Antonio "Tony" Rivera, 81, of Lancaster, was received into the arms of his Lord and Savior on May 25, 2021. Born in Patillas, Puerto Rico he was the son of Juan B. Rivera and Mercedes Ortiz. He shared a storybook romance with his best friend, confidant and devoted wife, Febes (Cruz) Rivera for over 53 years.
Tony was a parishioner, minister and part of the pastoral team at the First Spanish Assembly of God in Lancaster, for approximately 60 years. The church would be where he and Febes' love blossomed, and where they would later be married. He was involved in all aspects of the church from overseeing the building fund to being a Bible Institute Teacher and Sunday School teacher. He was also the Men's Fellowship Leader of the Pennsylvania section of the Assemblies of God Spanish Eastern District. He could frequently be found doing regular maintenance around the church. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening and working around the yard. Tony was retired from the Lancaster County Human Relations Commission.
He will be sorely missed by his loving wife Febes, siblings: Rev. Samuel Rivera of Florida, Luz M. Soto and Angel L. Rivera both of Lancaster, sisters-in-law: Adelaida Rivera of Florida, Judith Hernandez of East Petersburg, Alicia Galarza of Lancaster, and brother-in-law Eliseo Cruz of Lancaster as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by a sister, Carmen Rivera and a sister-in-law, Raquel Ruiz.
Guests are invited to attend a viewing on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 from 5 PM to 7 PM. On Thursday, June 3, 2021 a service will be held at the funeral home at 11 AM. A viewing will be held Thursday morning from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The First Spanish Assembly of God, c/o Building Fund, 626 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
