Rev. John "Jack" Samuel Harris of Latrobe, PA passed from his earthly vessel to his eternal home with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ on August 2, 2023 at age 87.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Cochran-Wilcox) Harris. Jack was preceded in death by his first wife, Marilyn (Hopkins) Harris in 2008. He was the son of the late Clarence Harris, and Margaret Harris. Jack was also preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Harris Dewees, and is survived by his brother Paul (Joyce) Harris of DE. Jack is survived by his three children: Donna (Tom) Ponessa, Doug (Joyce) Harris, Cheryl (Kevin) Kumher, and three step children, Denise (Greg) Horrocks, Dawn (Rick) Hennessey, and David (Brianne) Wilcox. Jack also has 24 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren whom he left a godly legacy.
Jack attended Philadelphia Bible College for his undergraduate degree before attending both Dallas Theological Seminary, and Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary where he earned his Master of Arts Degree in Religion. He was ordained into the ministry in 1965 at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Cambridge, MA. He pastored many churches throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and was the founding pastor at Mill Creek Bible Church of Lancaster, PA in 1990, and Ligonier Valley Bible church in Ligonier, PA in 2012. Jack's lifelong passion was being a Pastor, shepherding his flocks, and discipling people in their walk with Jesus.
Jack was a talented musician and had a passion for singing, leading choirs, and playing his saxophones. He had a unique skill of creating a melody with an ordinary wood cutting saw, while using a violin bow. He used these talents for the Lord, and even this past December, at age 86, played a beautiful rendition of "Oh Holy Night" for a church event. This was played without missing a note, and will be a memory that his family and friends will cherish forever.
The family invites you to join them at Celebration of Life Services on Saturday, August 12th at 11:00 AM at Latrobe Alliance Church, 130 Kingston St., Latrobe, PA, and on Saturday, August 19th at 11:00 AM at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA, 17584.
Jack had requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions be sent to: Jack Harris Memorial Mission Fund c/o Latrobe Alliance Church, 130 Kingston St., Latrobe, PA 15650. The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.