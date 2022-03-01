Rev. John H. Fry, "The Auctioneer", 79, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata to the late John Z. and Iris H. (Rice) Fry and was the husband of the late Mary Jane (Reich) Fry.
He was a Pastor, deacon, and member of Hahnstown United Zion Church.
John was a Reverend, a bus driver and an auctioneer. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved reading the Bible, preaching, singing hymns and auctioneering. He enjoyed cooking and gardening, with his favorite flower being tulips. He was inducted into the Auctioneer Hall of Fame in 2021 and was a member of PAA.
John is survived by two children and a son-in-law, John E., husband of Phyllis (Weaver) Fry of Ephrata, Delmas Martin of Ephrata, Cynthia D., wife of Nevin R. Hoover of Denver; nine grandchildren, Heather L., wife of Tim Martin of Alexandria, VA, Kim S., wife of Drew Beamsderfer of Lancaster, Alyssa J., wife of Christopher Jay, Branden, husband of Taylor Hoover of Denver, Dylan S. Martin of Ephrata, Sonya N. Fry of Ephrata, Ki-jana R., husband of Naomi Hoover of Denver, John Z. Fry of Colorado Spring, CO, Cassandra E.M. Hoover of Denver; seven great-grandchildren and five siblings, Thomas, Ellen, Mary, Timothy and Phillip.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol L. Martin, granddaughter, Lexy M.J. Hoover and a brother, Randy Fry.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at the Hahnstown United Zion Church, 900 Glenwood Drive, Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 9 to 10 AM at the church, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Melvin Horst officiating. Interment will take place in the Hahnstown United Zion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to United Zion Retirement Home Caring Fund, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.