Rev. James Richard Wagner, age 89, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 19th at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Rev. Wagner was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on November 4, 1931, to Charles Earl Wagner and Anna Elizabeth May Wagner. After high school he joined the United States Navy and served in the Korean War. Following his service to our country, he attended Belhaven College in Jackson, MS and Westminster Seminary, Philadelphia, PA. After graduating he began his work in the Presbyterian Ministry. He served as the American Legion National Chaplin in 1993. He also worked with Reformed Theological Seminary in Jackson, MS where he was the Librarian and also served as an Associate Professor from 1968-1977. He served the Presbyterian Church in Central America for 3 years. He retired from the Presbyterian Ministry in Forest, MS in 1996. Rev. Wagner moved to Milledgeville, GA to be closer to his children and served as Chaplain for the Milledgeville Police Department. He was preceded in death by his wife Geneva.
Survivors include his daughter Ruth Ann Holt (Bill) of Juliette, his son James Richard "Rick" Wagner (Elizabeth) of Savannah, two grandchildren Holly Stickler (Lucus) and Christopher Holt (Haley), two great-grandchildren Aubrey and Trace.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Wounded Warrior Project.
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.