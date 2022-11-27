On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Rev. Guy Addison Wenck passed away at 79. Originally from Baltimore, MD, he currently lived with his wife Marty in York, PA. Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Doris Addison Wenck and Millard Fillmore Wenck III, his stepmother, Edna Pica Wenck, and his brother Edwin Wenck, Sr., his step sister Susan Ellis. Guy is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Martha (Marty) Long Wenck; his son, Guy Allen Wenck and his wife Teresa, and their sons, Connor and Austin; His daughter Lori (Wenck) Davis and her husband Brett, and their children, Jack and Olivia; and his step sisters Claire Vey and Ruth Rose.
Visitations will be Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, at Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403. A Celebration of Life service will be at Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, 1054 Ridgewood Rd., York, PA 17406 on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., followed by the interment at Mt Zion Cemetery, 3101 Deininger Rd., York, PA 17406. A reception will follow at the church hall. Remembrances can be made in the form of donations to Guy's church, Mt Zion United Church of Christ in York, PA.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. For additional information please visit www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
