Rev. George K. Beacher, of Grand Island, NY and formerly of Lancaster, PA entered into rest on November 15, 2020 at age 80. Beloved husband of 54 years to Karen (nee Kevra) Beacher; devoted father of Laura (Carl) Long, Elizabeth (Damon) Wright and Andrew (Rebekah) Beacher; cherished grandfather of CJ (Haley) Long IV, Emily (Barrie) Walsburger, William Tyler Long, Olivia Wright, Asher Wright, Luke Beacher and Sarah Beacher; adored great-grandfather of Ruby Mae and Liza Grace; loving son of the late Lillian and the late Dr. George (late Phebe) Beacher of Gap, PA; dear brother of Karen (Thomas) Winters of Lancaster, PA; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
George was born in Lancaster, PA and graduated from Pequea Valley High School in 1958. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in music from Boston University. Music was his lifetime passion.
Services private. Interment Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, PA. A celebration of George's life will be held in Western New York at a later date. If desired, contributions in George's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 4955 N. Bailey Ave. #217, Amherst, NY 14226 or online at www.diabetes.org/donate.
Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
