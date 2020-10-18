The Rev. Dr. William T. Cherry of Lancaster, 92, passed away on October 8, 2020 at the Mennonite Home. He is survived by his wife, Christine Virginia "Ginny" Cherry, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. He was the son of the late Clinton and Ruth Cherry. Dr. Cherry was an active clergy member of the United Methodist Church both locally and nationally and retired in 1993.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Steven Cherry of Berwyn, Ronald Cherry of West Chester, and Douglas Cherry of Lancaster. Also surviving are four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, or Mennonite Home Communities, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Services will be private at the convenience of the family at Greenwood Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
