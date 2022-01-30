Rev. Dr. William Gregory Strawbridge

Gregg Strawbridge passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on January 26th, 2022. He was born in the small town of New Albany, Mississippi; the third child born to Shirley and Tyson Strawbridge.
Pastor Gregg, as he was known by many, was a beloved pastor, mentor, friend, son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather.
Rev. Dr. Strawbridge graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1987, where he studied Music Education. There, he met his wife Sharon, and became a believer, where he was involved in campus ministry and grew in grace and truth through the witness of many who remained lifelong friends. He then went on to study at Columbia Bible College and Seminary where he graduated in 1990. Gregg’s expansive academic work includes serving as adjunct professor at several colleges, universities, and seminaries in the fields of music, philosophy, theology, Bible, and education. His educational credentials include a Ph.D. from University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, MS, 1994 (Education & Philosophy); M.A. Columbia Biblical Seminary (now Columbia International University), Columbia, SC. (Christian Education); B.M.E. University of Southern Mississippi, 1987 (Music Education, Classical Guitar) and postgraduate studies at Reformed Theological Seminary in Orlando and Westminster Theological Seminary, Philadelphia (Th.M. courses in Reformation History, Theology, and Biblical Counseling & Psychology).
Gregg and Sharon were married in June of 1988, in Utica, MS. In Laurel, MS, Gregg and Sharon had their three daughters and grew close to many wonderful families at Audubon Drive Bible Church, where he served as Assistant Pastor and Director of Music.
From there, the Strawbridge family spent three years in Fort Myers, Florida, where Gregg served as an Associate Pastor and developed a love of windsurfing, and squeezing fresh grapefruit from the trees in the backyard onto grilled salmon. From Florida, the Strawbridge family moved to Lancaster, PA, where he was installed as the first pastor of All Saints Church, where he has shepherded his flock for the past twenty years. Gregg, Sharon, and the girls were part of the community at Veritas Academy, where their daughters graduated, and where Sharon has taught first grade since 2003. Gregg served as a board member, board chairman, and teacher of various classes over the years.
Throughout his life, Gregg’s faith and ministry developed through the lens of Reformed theology for which he will be remembered through his many books, sermons, publications, and audio online ministry, Wordmp3.
Gregg loved learning and teaching, and was a gifted listener and communicator. His zest for life was unmatched. Those close to him will remember his love of music, cooking for his congregants, and laughing, playing music, sailing, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
His gentle love and care for others was known by everyone he met, as well as his love for Scripture, passion for the kingdom of God, and faith in Jesus Christ. He was a revered and beloved leader among pastors, and teacher of students in pastoral training. His is a loss that will be felt by many communities in the Lancaster County area, and across the country.
Pastor Gregg is known for teaching and quoting the Heidelberg Catechism, especially the first question, “What is my only comfort in life and death?” Gregg lived out this answer to the fullest. His congregation at All Saints Church, and his innumerable friends and family are forever encouraged and deepened in their walk with a faithful and loving God because of Gregg’s influence in their life, no matter how long they had known him.
Gregg is preceded in death by his father, Tyson Strawbridge, and his brother-in-law, Michael Frome. He is survived by his beloved wife Sharon, daughters, Joy, Jenna (husband Taylor Thompson, daughter Marlowe), Juli, mother and stepfather, Shirley and Robert Tucker (and the Tucker children and families), and Gregg’s siblings, Phillip (wife Young Sun, their children and grandchildren) and Christy Strawbridge-Frome.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11am, Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, with the family receiving friends from 9-10:30am. The family will also be greeting friends on Wednesday evening from 6-8pm at All Saints Church at Salem Hellers Evangelical Reformed Church, 2555 Horseshoe Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment will be in Salem Hellers Church Cemetery following Thursday’s funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Pastor Gregg, may do so by supporting the All Saints Church Benevolence Fund, POB 585, Brownstown, PA 17508.
