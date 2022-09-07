The Rev. Dr. Philip Arthur Lynch of Lancaster, PA entered eternal life on September 1, 2022.
Philip was born on January 17, 1933 in Camden, N.J. to parents Frederick A. Lynch and Ann Loeper Lynch. After graduating from Haddonfield High School, Gettysburg College and the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia, he was ordained into the Lutheran ministry on May 28, 1957. Additionally, he earned a Master's Degree in Educational Psychology from Rutgers University and a Doctor of Ministry Degree from the Lancaster Theological Seminary. He completed Clinical Pastoral Education at Trenton State Hospital and a Chaplain Internship at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Washington, DC.
He served congregations in Dunellen and Mt. Ephraim, N.J. and in Lancaster, Lykens, Middletown, Marietta, and Mechanicsburg, PA. During his active ministry he served on synodical and conference committees as well as holding the offices of Conference Secretary and Dean of the West Shore District of the Lower Susquehanna Synod. His community activities included counseling in a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program, providing chaplaincy services in several nursing facilities, and serving as an Intern Supervisor for the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg.
Following his retirement in February 1998, he served in various capacities as Interim Pastor, visitation Pastor, and as Sunday Supply Pastor. He resided at Woodcrest Villas where he served on the legislative, spiritual life, and marketplace committees. He enjoyed bowling, biking, fishing, pets, travel, and his loving family.
He is survived by Charlotte, his loving wife of 66 years; two sons David and his wife Cindy of Freehold, NJ, James and his wife Jan of Mechanicsburg; and a daughter Joanna of Lititz; six grandchildren: Timothy and his wife Emily, Benjamin, Jessica, Alexandra, Miranda, and Jenna; and one sister, Ruth Minich of Belvidere, N.J.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N Queen Street, Lancaster, on September 10, 2022. Family invites guests to a 10AM visitation with a memorial service to follow at 11AM. Interment will take place at Mechanicsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Mechanicsburg, or to Mennonite Home Communities Benevolent Care at 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
