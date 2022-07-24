Rev. Dr. Howard W. Fritz, 90, of West Hempfield Township, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, July 18, 2022 at home. Howie was the husband of Marion Burrell Fritz with whom he recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. He was born in Columbus, OH, son of the late Howard Lucian and Sarah Edna VanLeusen Fritz.
Howie graduated from Yonkers High School, Class of 1950. He was a retired member of the Presbytery of Donegal and Parish Associate of Wayside Presbyterian Church. He began his ministry as a pastor (officer) in the Salvation Army; served as a Chaplain (Colonel) in the U.S. Army and served pastorates in New Jersey, Korea, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Surviving in addition to his wife, his four children: Kimberlee (Tom) Comerford, New Jersey; Stephen (Margaret "Meg") Fritz, Pennsylvania; John Fritz, West Virginia and Andrew "Andy", New Jersey. Fourteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. One daughter-in-law: Leah Fritz, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by one son: Howard Fritz, Jr. and one sister: Evelyn Beaumont.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Wayside Presbyterian Church, 600 Stony Battery Road, Landisville, PA 17538 on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with his son, Rev. Dr. Stephen P. Fritz, officiating. Interment of ashes immediately following in Wayside's Memorial/Reflection Garden, with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Wayside Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com