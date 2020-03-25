Rev. Derwood Strunk, Jr. of Lititz, PA died March 23,2020. Born in Altoona, PA he was the son of Sara Blake and Derwood Strunk, Sr. He was one of seven children and is survived by his sister Joanne Osborne (Arizona). Derwood was married to the love of his life Lois Lehman Strunk who preceded him in death May 2001. Derwood is survived by his three daughters: Ruth (Clyde) Schon, Master Chief Kathryn (Robert) Jennings, and JanMarie (Richard) Hendershot. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Sandra Meckley, Jenna Benjamin, and John Benjamin and a great-granddaughter Aurora.
Derwood graduated from Altoona High School in 1952 and became a licensed real estate and insurance broker. In 1967 Derwood answered his calling to the ministry. He enrolled at Lycoming College and earned his Masters of Divinity from the Lancaster Theological Seminary. Derwood served in the Central Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church. He retired in 1996 to Lititz, PA. Derwood and Lois traveled extensively; his favorite place was the beach.
Due to the Corona Virus, services will be held privately by the family. The family requests donations be made to the Ovarian Cancer Institute at 960 Johnson Ferry Rd, Suite 130, Atlanta, GA 30342 or
Ovarian Cancer Institute.org in memory of his wife, Lois.
