Rev. Charles E. Strasbaugh, 93, of Lansdale, died Thursday, October 21, 2021. He was the beloved husband of the late Ruth (Strassburger) Strasbaugh, who died May 1, 2020.
Born December 15, 1927 in Spring Grove, he was the son of the late Edward and E. Irene (Larason) Strasbaugh.
A veteran of the US Army, Charles graduated from Ursinus College. He later earned his Masters of Divinity from Lancaster Theological Seminary and his Masters of Education from Millersville University.
Rev. Strasbaugh served as a pastor for many years, including with the Blue Ridge Charge (1953-1960), Paradise (PA) Charge (1960-1963), Paradise Holtzschaum UCC (1963-1965), and Bethany UCC, Ephrata (1965-1987) where he is Pastor Emeritus. He then served as an interim minister in Lancaster and Lebanon Counties from 1987 to 2000, at which time he relocated to Lansdale.
His hobbies included woodworking and model building.
Survivors include his children, Charles E. “Chuck” Strasbaugh, Jr. (Lorrie) of Bethlehem, and Cheryl E. Neubert of Harleysville; five grandchildren; Jessie S. Fry (Andy) of Salt Lake City, Ned Strasbaugh (Megan) of Phoenixville, Josh Neubert (Emily) of Wayne, Kathryn Kovarik (Gary) of Collegeville, and Benjamin Neubert of Durham, NC; and two great-grandchildren, Vivian and Jack.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret and Ruth.
Relatives and friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale, followed by the Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private in Trinity Roth’s UCC Cemetery, Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Rev. Strasbaugh’s memory to Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202.