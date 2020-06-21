Rev. Carlos Manuel Torres, 81, of Mountville passed away on June 15th, 2020. He was born in Bayamon, PR to the late Augustine and Rosalina Torres. Rev. Carlos grew up in Puerto Rico before moving to New York City at age 18. He proudly served in the United States Army Reserve and after his service was a bus driver for the New York Bus Service for 25 years before his retirement. Rev. Carlos then became an ordained minister with the Pentecostal Church. His ministry included missionary work in international countries such as South Korea and Venezuela. He then became the founding minister of Free the Captives Prison Ministry. Rev. Carlos adored his family and treasured spending time with them.
Rev. Carlos is survived by his wife of 45 years, Elga Torres of Mountville; thirteen children, Francisco, Annette, Luis, Demetrios, Joel, Jeremiah, Dora, Peter, Carmen, Maria, Fernando, Carlos, Jr., Emanuel; eighteen grandchildren; his brother, Hector Torres; several nieces and nephews and a large extended family.
Services for Rev. Carlos will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24th, at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. until service time. If attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing. He will be laid to rest at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville