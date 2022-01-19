Rev. Canon Peter A. Greenfield, 88, died Sunday, January 16, 2022 at his home. “In spinning the evolving tapestry of life, there comes a time when even the weavers must sleep.” Born in New York, NY, Peter was the son of the late Harold Kenneth and the late Judyth Karyl Sackheim Greenfield and the husband of Caroline Patten Greenfield for 67 years.
He graduated from Dartmouth College and received his master’s from Episcopal Divinity in Philadelphia.
Peter worked in the ministry as a Rector in Amesbury, MA, Hershey, Lebanon, Mount Joy and his longest tenure at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Lancaster.
He was a devoted NY sports fans in following the Knicks, Yankees, Giants and Rangers. He loved to swim and was an ice hockey coach for his sons. Devoted to the communities in which he lived, Peter founded ALERT, worked with Habitat for Humanity, served on the front lines during the AIDS crisis and guided youth from various backgrounds.
In addition to his wife, Peter is survived by his children: John P., husband of Michele Greenfield of Elizabethtown, Deborah Ann, wife of Kevin Wims of Philadelphia, Kim Meredith, wife of Derek Kelly of N. Myrtle Beach, SC, Kyle S. Greenfield of Columbia. Six grandchildren: Anna, Derek, Tyler, Brandyn, Christian and Lily, and one great-granddaughter, Taylor. He is also survived by his non biological family, John Stauffer of Little Rock, AK, Sandra Crouthamel of Merchantville, NJ, Markus, husband of Laura Estamm of Lexington, MA, Meg, wife of Tim Argo of Cincinnati, OH, Robin, wife of David Fyock of Alexandria, PA thirteen grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by a brother, James, husband of Rosalie Greenfield of Tucson, AZ.
Carol, their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren as well as their extended family, invite friends and community folk to Peter’s Celebration of the Life and Ministry at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA with Rev. Amanda Knouse, Rector of St. John’s and The Rt. Rev. Audrey Scanlan, Bishop of the Diocese of Central Pennsylvania officiating on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID, masks will be required. The service will be livestreamed at www.stjohns-lancaster.org. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in St. John’s Memorial Garden.
Please omit flowers as Peter preferred supporting the following charities: Episcopal Relief and Development at www.episcopalrelief.org or ALERT, c/o St. John’s Episcopal Church, 321 West Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
“My cup runneth over.” Psalm 23
