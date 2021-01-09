Rev. Arthur W. (Bill) Archer passed away on Dec. 27th, at the age of 88, due to a heart attack.
Surviving are his loving wife of 64 years, Carolyn, son, Jim (Shari), daughter, Mary Neale (Dave), son, Paul (Allan), four wonderful grandchildren; Dana, Megan, Joel, Daniel, and five great-grandchildren; Hailey, Landon, Sophia, Linkon, and Cayson.
Bill's greatest contribution was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and teacher to many. Years filled with love, laughter, joy and memories for a lifetime.
A memorial service will be held at a later time when it is appropriate to gather family and friends. If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
